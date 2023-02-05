American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 3.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $178.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

