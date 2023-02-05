American Lithium (CVE:LI) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of American Lithium in a report on Monday, December 5th.

American Lithium Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. American Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970.13 million and a PE ratio of -37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

