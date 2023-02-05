Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $18.78

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,450,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,892 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,173 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,469,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 540,840 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DH opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

