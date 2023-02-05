Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $69.60

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FAF opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

