Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,530

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,530 ($55.95).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($58.05) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($59.28) to GBX 4,400 ($54.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.46) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,528 ($55.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,474.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,161.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,040.99. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,506 ($68.00).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

