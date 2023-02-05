Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $63.08

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.