AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS.

AON Trading Down 2.9 %

AON stock traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.44. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 22.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

