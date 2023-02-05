AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $9.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.64. 1,586,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get AON alerts:

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AON by 18.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AON by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AON by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AON by 120.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.