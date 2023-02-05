Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,866 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

