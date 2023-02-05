Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $860,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $292,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.