Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

