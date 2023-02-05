Aragon Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00012730 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $126.43 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
