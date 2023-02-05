Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $96.24 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $96.24 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087483 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00062857 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024487 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004255 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000244 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.