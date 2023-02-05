Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after buying an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $21,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.