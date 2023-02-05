ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %
ASAZY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 96,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
