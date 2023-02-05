ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

ASAZY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 96,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAZY. BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.