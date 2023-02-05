Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

Astra Space Stock Performance

ASTR stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Astra Space Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 82.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.