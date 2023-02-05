Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.
Astra Space Stock Performance
ASTR stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
