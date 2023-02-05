Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

