Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

