Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUB. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 331,764 shares during the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

