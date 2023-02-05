Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

