Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.79 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

