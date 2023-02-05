Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,467 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

