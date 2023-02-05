Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

NYSE:BMY opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

