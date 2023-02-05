Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 867.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

