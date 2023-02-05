Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,633 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.0 %

BTI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

