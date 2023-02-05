Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

