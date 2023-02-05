Augur Price Tops $9.17 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Augur has a market capitalization of $100.89 million and approximately $382.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00040062 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00424644 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.80 or 0.28964025 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00426538 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
