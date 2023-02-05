Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $328.53 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.32 billion and $328.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $20.05 or 0.00087483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00062857 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024487 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004255 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,478,799 coins and its circulating supply is 315,072,809 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
