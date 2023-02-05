Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $328.53 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.32 billion and $328.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $20.05 or 0.00087483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00062857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024487 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,478,799 coins and its circulating supply is 315,072,809 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

