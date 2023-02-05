Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) EVP Sells $462,829.80 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $462,829.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Woock sold 30,215 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,034,678.10.

Axonics Trading Down 3.7 %

AXNX stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,888,000 after buying an additional 97,908 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 48.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

