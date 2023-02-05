Azenta (AZTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

