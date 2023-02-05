Azenta (AZTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $93.39.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
