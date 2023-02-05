Balancer (BAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.91 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $327.38 million and $9.91 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00030206 BTC on major exchanges.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,166,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,993,036 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
