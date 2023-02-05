Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

