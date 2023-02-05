Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

