Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 2,341 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.