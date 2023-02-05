Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

