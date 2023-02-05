Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $266.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.39 and a 200 day moving average of $223.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

