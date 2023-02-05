Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

