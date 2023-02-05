Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

INTC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

