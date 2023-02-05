Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

