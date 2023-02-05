Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 494,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.70 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

