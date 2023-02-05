Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.71 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $152.71 million and $2.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.40 or 0.07104454 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00063173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.