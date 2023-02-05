Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($132.61) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at €112.28 ($122.04) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a fifty-two week high of €125.40 ($136.30). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.28.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.