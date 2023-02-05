Beta Finance (BETA) One Day Volume Reaches $6.48 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $64.25 million and $6.48 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00424166 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.36 or 0.28928744 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00424739 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

