BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.91. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 19,499 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures and ThermoStem, which involves the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.
