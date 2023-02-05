Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104.43 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $44.92 or 0.00196161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $865.44 million and approximately $104.43 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,899.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00584634 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00049304 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
