BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,980.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00583600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00191917 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00063489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

