Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

