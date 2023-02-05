Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.