BMO Capital Markets Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $253.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.13.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.