Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.90.

NYSE BAH opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

