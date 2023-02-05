Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $1.06

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004656 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $85.39 million and approximately $678,845.11 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

